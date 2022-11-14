Kissoonlal recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Kissoonlal appeared in his first contest of the 2022-23 season and didn't show any signs of rust off the bench. He appears to have a limited role in Maine's rotation at the moment but could certainly work his way up the depth chart if he continues to play at this level. He was sharp on the offensive end with limited opportunities and also secured three of his four rebounds on the defensive end.