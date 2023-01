Kissoonlal finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 13 minutes Tuesday against Grand Rapids.

Kissoonlal made the most of his opportunities off the bench by drilling 66.7 percent of his field goals. He's only appeared in three regular-season appearances thus far, as he continues to battle for a role in Maine's rotation.