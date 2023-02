Kissoonlal collected 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in eight minutes Monday against Raptors 905.

Kissoonlal didn't see much action during Monday's 115-112 victory, but he made the most of his chances by firing nine attempts from the field in eight minutes. He's averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds through 12 regular-season appearances.