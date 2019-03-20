Retin Obasohan: Misses second straight game
Obasohan (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Wolves.
Obasohan appeared to injury his ankle in the loss Friday to the Swarm, playing in just over 20 minutes of action. As a result, the point guard could be forced to sit out the final three games of the regular season, with Saturday's contest against South Bay marking the conclusion of the 2018-19 campaign for Northern Arizona.
