Retin Obasohan: Not with team
Obasohan (lower leg) was not with the team for Tuesday's game in Iowa.
Obasohan is currently dealing with a lower right leg injury and has no timeline for a return. Since Northern Arizona has two more road games left on this trip, it would seem that a potential return shouldn't be expected until at least Nov. 13 when Northern Arizona faces Santa Cruz at home.
