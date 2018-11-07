Retin Obasohan: Not with team

Obasohan (lower leg) was not with the team for Tuesday's game in Iowa.

Obasohan is currently dealing with a lower right leg injury and has no timeline for a return. Since Northern Arizona has two more road games left on this trip, it would seem that a potential return shouldn't be expected until at least Nov. 13 when Northern Arizona faces Santa Cruz at home.

