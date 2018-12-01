Retin Obasohan: Plays 15 minutes in 2018 debut

Obasohan (lower leg) played in his first G League game this year, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across 14 minutes.

Obasohan had not played with Northern Arizona this season, rehabbing a lower leg injury which he suffered towards the start of the G League regular season.

