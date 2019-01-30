Retin Obasohan: Returns from injury, leads team in scoring
Obasohan (shoulder) posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in the 94-90 win over Stockton.
Obasohan had missed three games as a result of a shoulder injury, but managed to return to the court and lead Northern Arizona in scoring en route to an upset win. What's more, with Daniel Dixon still out due to a foot injury and Jawun Evans at the NBA level, Obasohan started at point guard and wound up playing 33 minutes, suggesting the 26-year-old could be a prominent member of the rotation for more games to come.
