Richard Jefferson: Calls it a career

Jefferson retired from the NBA on Saturday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Most recently, Jefferson was a member of the Nuggets during his age 37 season. He played a minimal role, appearing in 20 games and averaging 8.2 minutes. Jefferson played for eight teams throughout his 17-year career, spending the most time (seven years) with the Nets. He won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2015-16. At the time of his retirement, he is 46th all-time in career games played, with career averages of 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 46.4 percent shooting.