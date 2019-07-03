Richard Jefferson: Comes out of retirement

Jefferson announced Tuesday through his personal Twitter account that he is coming out of retirement to play one more year.

The 39-year-old forward has changed his mind since retiring in October of 2018. He last played for the Nuggets in 2017-18, but he appeared in just 20 games, totaling 163 minutes. He'll likely be seeking a role closer to what he garnered in Cleveland from 2015-16 to 2016-17, when he averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 19.2 minutes.