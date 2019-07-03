Richard Jefferson: Comes out of retirement
Jefferson announced Tuesday through his personal Twitter account that he is coming out of retirement to play one more year.
The 39-year-old forward has changed his mind since retiring in October of 2018. He last played for the Nuggets in 2017-18, but he appeared in just 20 games, totaling 163 minutes. He'll likely be seeking a role closer to what he garnered in Cleveland from 2015-16 to 2016-17, when he averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 19.2 minutes.
More News
-
Richard Jefferson: Calls it a career•
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Worst season of his career•
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Off injury report•
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Will not play vs. Bucks•
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Likely to join regular rotation•
-
Nuggets' Richard Jefferson: Plays two minutes in blowout win•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.