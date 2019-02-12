Solomon (undisclosed) played 13 minutes in the 113-110 loss to South Bay on Sunday. The center finished the game with nine points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Solomon was unable to travel with the Friday to Austin, but managed to make his return Sunday against the Lakers. Early foul trouble eventually forced Solomon to play just 13 minutes Sunday, but it seems likely the center will be poised for his usual 28-34 minutes of work following the G League break, which takes place February 14-19.