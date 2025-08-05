Holmes (shoulder) has agreed to sign a deal with Panathinaikos, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Through 31 regular-season outings with the Wizards a year ago, Holmes averaged 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the floor. As opposed to finding another opportunity as frontcourt depth in the NBA, the journeyman big man will now head overseas and become one of Europe's highest-paid players.