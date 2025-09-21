Council won't sign with the Nets after previously agreeing to a one-year deal with the team Aug. 1, NetsDaily.com reports.

Shams Charania of ESPN had reported that Council was set to join Brooklyn, but the third-year wing will ultimately look for opportunities elsewhere in advance of training camp. Council appeared in a team-high 73 games for the 76ers in 2024-25, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest.