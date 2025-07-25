The 76ers waived Council on Friday.

Council saw his playing time increase over the course of the 2024-25 regular season due to multiple injuries. After the All-Star break, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22.3 minutes per game while starting in eight contests. Council will turn 24 in August, and his youth and upside should garner plenty of interest from teams on waivers or on the open market if he clears waivers.