Council will not be joining the Nets for training camp, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

While reports indicated Council signed a one-year deal to join the Nets, he will ultimately not be joining the team, making him a free agent. Council is coming off a season with the 76ers during which he averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest across 73 appearances. Council should garner interest ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.