Mendoza furnished 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 41 minutes during the Capitanes' 120-117 win over the Legends on Saturday.

Mendoza tied Alfonzo McKinnie for second on the team in scoring while eclipsing 20 points for the third time in the last seven contests. The 30-year-old has shot at least 50.0 percent n three straight games as well, and he's averaging 10 boards in the last two contests.