Mendoza totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-17 loss to Greensboro.

Mendoza once again made significant contributions off the bench with his third 20-plus-point tally of the last five games. The sharpshooting 30-year-old boasts at least a 55.6 percent success rate from the field in five straight games and has drained multiple threes in four of the last five contests.