Mendoza totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 136-109 win over Salt Lake City.

Mendoza topped 30 minutes of playing time once again Friday and was productive on both sides of the court during the blowout win. He came within three rebounds of a double-double and tied for the team lead in steals.