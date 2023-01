Mendoza furnished 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Mexico City's 110-96 loss to Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

The 30-year-old posted a team-high rebounding tally that also served as a season-best figure. Mendoza has been a highly reliable source of offense for the Capitanes over his first 13 games, scoring in double digits in all but one contest while shooting an impressive 51.0 percent, including 41.2 percent from three-point range.