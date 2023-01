Mendoza compiled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 loss to the G League Ignite.

Mendoza wasn't a major contributor in many areas Tuesday, but he scored in double figures for the sixth time over his first seven appearances of the regular season. However, he's now been held under 10 field-goal attempts in his last two appearances after logging double-digit field-goal attempts in his first five appearances.