Mendoza supplied five points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-121 win over the Magic on Sunday.

Mendoza made up for an abysmal shooting performance with his distribution skills, posting a season-high assist tally in the process. The poor offensive effort did snap a 10-game streak of double-digit scoring for Mendoza, yet he made up for it not just with his strong work as a facilitator, but with another strong rebounding night and his third multi-steal haul in the last four contests as well.