Mendoza generated 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 98-95 win over the Blue.

The Capitanes were playing with a short bench Thursday since several players were sidelined, and Mendoza was one of three starters to post a double-double during the narrow win. He's averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game during the regular season.