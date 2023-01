Mendoza tallied 28 points (8-12 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 127-125 win over Austin.

Mendoza was incredibly efficient during Friday's victory and posted his highest scoring total of the regular season. He's been unable to generate much production in secondary categories recently but has scored in double figures in all but one of his appearances during the regular season.