Mendoza totaled 29 points (13-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-107 win over Capital City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Mendoza has displayed a penchant for making good use of his opportunities of late, with Sunday's scoring tally his second straight 29-point effort. Mendoza's efficiency has been off the charts most of the campaign, as he's shot at least 50.0 percent in 13 of 21 regular-season contests.