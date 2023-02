Mendoza registered 29 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 40 minutes in the Capitanes' 111-99 loss to the Hustle on Thursday.

Mendoza exploded for a team- and season-high scoring total that also qualified as his sixth of at least 20 points this season. Factoring in Thursday's stellar production in defeat, the 30-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 19 games.