LaChance delivered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's 94-85 win over the Hustle.

LaChance has struggled to make an impact for Birmingham this season. Given he's logged under 20 minutes in five games in a row and knowing he's not scored more than five points in any of his appearances, that is not expected to change going forward. He has a minimal role off the bench.