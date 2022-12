LaChance racked up four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Legends.

LaChance continues to play off the bench, but his numbers have not been very good, and he has struggled to make an impact even in games where he's handed a more significant role, such as Friday's. He's not likely to become a factor on the Squadron offense soon and should continue to see limited minutes off the bench going forward.