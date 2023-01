LaChance registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 128-98 loss against South Bay.

LaChance was one of five players that scored in double digits for the Squadron. He should continue playing as a bench piece going forward, and while he's had solid performances from time to time, the lack of consistency is still an issue for him.