The Pacers waived Felton on Tuesday.

Felton signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana on June 26. The East Carolina product will likely end up playing for the Noblesville Boom in the G League during the 2025-26 campaign. During his final season on the college level last year with the Pirates, the 23-year-old averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.