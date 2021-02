Edwards managed 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's loss to Greensboro.

This was Edwards' fourth straight in double figures while knocking down at least two threes, as the Arizona State product continues to provided a presence from deep for the Blue. Edwards is currently dropping 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the first nine games this year.