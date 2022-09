Edwards was acquired by the Wisconsin Herd on Friday along with a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Javin DeLaurier and a 2022 first-round draft pick, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Edwards appeared in 15 games with the Oklahoma City Blue last season, averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He'll likely remain in the G League for 2022-23 unless Milwaukee feels the need to elevate him due to injuries.