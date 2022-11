Edwards tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals in 32 minutes in Thursday's 117-105 win over Motor City.

Edwards had a big fourth quarter, scoring seven points, grabbing four rebounds and recording three steals. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals through the season's first seven games.