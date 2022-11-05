Edwards produced 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes in Friday's 115-110 loss to Windy City.

Edwards struggled shooting Friday, making just two of 12 attempts from four feet or farther. The 25-year-old was acquired by Wisconsin in an offseason trade with the Oklahoma City Blue and played a pair of games for the Thunder last season -- scoring three points in 11 minutes. He will have to prove himself in the G League to get a chance to return to the NBA.