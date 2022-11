Edwards complied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), a rebound, an assist, a steal and two blocks in 24 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 victory over Motor City in overtime.

Edwards started strong, scoring eight of his 16 points in the first quarter. Saturday's performance was a step in the right direction as he's struggled to shoot efficiently this year. Following the strong outing, he's now shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.