Edwards mustered 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block during Thursday's win against Salt Lake City.

The Arizona State product posted a superb season-opening performance by leading all bench players offensively while knocking down a team-best four threes. With the Sun Devils last year, Edwards averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28 appearances.