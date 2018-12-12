Rob Gray: Explodes for 28 points
Gray finished Monday's win over the Drive with 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three assists and two rebounds.
Gray exploded onto the scene to record his best G League statline of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.4 steals through 10 games in 2018.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...