Gray finished Monday's win over the Drive with 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three assists and two rebounds.

Gray exploded onto the scene to record his best G League statline of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.4 steals through 10 games in 2018.