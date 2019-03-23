Gray (plantar fascilitis) finished Thursday's 127-115 win with 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists.

Gray was unable to play Tuesday, but returned to the court Thursday and played 20 minutes. One of the leading scorers for the Mad Ants, Gray's availability is something to monitor in the team's season finale against a Grand Rapids squad that has already clinched a playoff berth.