Rob Gray: Racks up 24 points off bench
Gray tallied 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal over 34 minutes Saturday against Canton.
Gray led Fort Wayne's bench scoring attack, draining an impressive 64.3 percent of his attempts from the field in a 116-102 victory on the road. The 24-year-old guard has come off the bench in all 27 games he's played in this season for the Mad Ants, but he's posted strong averages of 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a role player.
