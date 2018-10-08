Gray was released by the Rockets on Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Gray was with the Rockets on a training camp deal and was never expected to make the final roster. Look for the 6-foot-1 point guard to start in the year in the G-League and if he plays well, there's a chance he gets looked at for a call-up later in the season when injuries start to pile up across the NBA.

