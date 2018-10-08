Rob Gray: Released by Houston
Gray was released by the Rockets on Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Gray was with the Rockets on a training camp deal and was never expected to make the final roster. Look for the 6-foot-1 point guard to start in the year in the G-League and if he plays well, there's a chance he gets looked at for a call-up later in the season when injuries start to pile up across the NBA.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.