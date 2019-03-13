Rob Gray: Returns from illness
Gray (illness) posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in the 112-82 loss Monday to Raptors 905.
Gray missed the previous game with an illness, but that evidently wasn't an issue Monday given the point guard played 39 minutes despite a contest that quickly got out of hand by the end of the second quarter. Primarily the leading scorer for the Mad Ants, Gray and Edmond Sumner could be called upon to pick up some postseason experience once the Pacers inevitably lock up a spot in the Eastern Conference.
