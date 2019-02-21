Gray finished Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats with 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

The undrafted guard has unequivocally become Fort Wayne's most dangerous player, even before the likes of Edmund Sumner and Devon Reed received contracts with the Pacers. The 24-year-old has seen his scoring average rise significantly over the course of the season, posting a December total of 13.1 points only for his February figures to creep over 17 points per game (17.2 to be exact). Gray hasn't put together a standout game from the three-point line yet, but when he's able to finish around the rim as effectively as he has all season (44.1 percent from the field), it's hard to question his productivity.