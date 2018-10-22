Rob Gray: Selected in 2nd Round by Fort Wayne
Gray was drafted in the second round by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the 30th overall pick.
Gray was coming off two pre-season games with Houston Rockets where he only received roughly six minutes of run and was unable to score. That production was in stark contrast to the 19.3 points and 1.9 made threes per game Gray averaged during his junior year at the University of Houston. He joins a Fort Wayne squad that posted a 29-21 record last season.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...