Gray was drafted in the second round by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants with the 30th overall pick.

Gray was coming off two pre-season games with Houston Rockets where he only received roughly six minutes of run and was unable to score. That production was in stark contrast to the 19.3 points and 1.9 made threes per game Gray averaged during his junior year at the University of Houston. He joins a Fort Wayne squad that posted a 29-21 record last season.