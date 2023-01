Baker registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the G League Knicks.

Baker once again started and reached double-digit scoring in Lakeland's win over Westchester. Although the 24-year-old turned the ball over a game-high five times Wednesday, he's is now averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per game since the new calendar year.