Baker recorded five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 win over the Stars.

Baker provided contributions in all areas versus Salt Lake City this past weekend, though he struggled to find his shot given his 25 percent field-goal shooting from the floor. The 24-year-old is now averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 boards per game across 37 matchups suited up for this year.