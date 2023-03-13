Baker recorded 24 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 win over the Go-Go.

Baker amassed a game-high 24 points on a highly-efficient 81.8 percent shooting clip versus Capital City, and it was his first time reaching the 20-point mark since Jan. 2. Additionally, the 24-year-old also paced Lakeland with seven boards and three swats Sunday afternoon, so he'll likely continue operating in a prominent role to close out the 2022-23 campaign.