Baker recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 131-116 win over the Skyhawks.

Baker was one of the four Lakeland players to reach the 20-point mark in Monday's matchup versus College Park, while he also amassed a season-high four blocks in the contest. Across the first two games of the new year, the 24-year-old has averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per meeting.