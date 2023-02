Baker recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Charge.

Baker posted a game-high three steals and converted half of his field-goal tries Saturday, and he's now scored at least 10 points in four out of Lakeland's last five matchups. The 6-foot-10 forward is now averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game throughout the 2022-23 campaign.