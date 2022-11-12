Baker recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Spurs.

It was an underwhelming performance for Baker, who started Friday's contest versus Austin and concluded the game with a 4-6-1 stat line after missing both of his three-point attempts and his only free-throw try. However, the 6-foot-10 forward also committed five fouls and turned the bal over twice, so hopefully he's able to turn things around in the second game of a back-to-back series with Austin on Saturday.