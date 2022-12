Baker recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Hustle.

Although Baker was unable to connect on any of his five three-point attempts, committed a game-high six turnovers and committed five fouls, he did log season-highs in both points (20) and minuted played (28) Tuesday. The 24-year-old is now averaging 8.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season for Lakeland.