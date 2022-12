Baker recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and nine rebounds across 26 minutes during Saturday's 95-93 loss to the Vipers.

Although Saturday didn't account for Baker's cleanest shooting performance, he was still able to log a near double-double on a season-high 26 minutes played. The 24-year-old is now averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest this year for Lakeland.