Franks registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Franks delivered an improved shooting effort compared to his season debut, when he scored seven points while making just three of his seven field-goal attempts. Franks is likely to remain coming off the bench, though, and that will certainly limit his upside on most nights.